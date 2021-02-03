JANESVILLE—About 10% of Rock Haven’s employees have now quit or been laid off due to the COVID-19 vaccination mandate at the Rock County-run nursing home, employees say.
The Rock County Board last week allowed exemptions from the vaccine mandate for staff members with underlying health concerns or religious objections.
On Tuesday, Rock Haven received its second batch of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine and rolled out what was to be the nursing home’s second wave of mandatory staff vaccination.
Sara Beran, the interim administrator at Rock Haven, said 19 employees who declined vaccines Tuesday either quit or took layoffs, including 13 nursing staff. Nine of the nursing staff were laid off and four resigned, Beran said.
That brings staff resignations and layoffs linked to the vaccine mandate to 24 since the nursing home began distributing staff vaccines in early January.
In all, about 198 people worked at Rock Haven as of late last year, Michelle Lynch, a Rock Haven administrative employee who handles staffing, said.
Ashley Kabor, a manager in Rock Haven’s financial office, said some employees are now worried about how the nursing home will care for its most infirm residents in the near term.
“I have never seen anything that’s happened here before that’s brought on a situation like this, where we basically lost 20 staff in one day,” Kabor said. “Staff’s biggest concern right now is how our resident needs are going to be met because the question is if staffing levels are safe at this point.”
Lynch said staffing reports show the nursing home’s four residential pods normally have 20 certified nursing assistants, but as of Tuesday, upcoming shift schedules show seven of the 20 slots are vacant.
Beran said Rock Haven granted vaccine exemptions for 17 employees Tuesday.
She said she believes Rock Haven’s current emergency staffing plan would leave some blocks of 16 residents with just one nursing assistant to move residents who would need help sitting or standing. Nursing home regulations require two people to move some residents, she added.
Before the Rock County Board voted late Thursday to allow staff to decline the vaccine if they’re pregnant or have health concerns or religious objections, Rock County Administrator Josh Smith said the county thought about five additional Rock Haven employees intended to decline the vaccine when more doses became available.
By Tuesday, it became clear that far more than five people—mostly employees who didn’t meet the exemption requirements—decided to decline the vaccine “on principle,” Kabor said.
Kabor said most who declined did so because they are concerned that not enough is known about possible long-term effects of the shots, which have received federal emergency-use authorization.
Health officials say they believe the vaccine is safe. A small number of the millions of people who have received it have reported adverse reactions.
Neighboring county governments, including Walworth County, have opted not to mandate COVID-19 vaccination at their county-run nursing homes. Several privately run nursing homes in the area said they weren’t mandating staff vaccination.
In a report to the Rock County Board last week, Beran indicated that Rock Haven was prepared to bring in contract staff if necessary to maintain mandated staffing levels.
Lynch said reports she has seen show the medical staffing agency Rock Haven uses so far has supplied one employee to fill vacancies resulting from the mandate. She said two other potential hires last month turned down jobs at Rock Haven because they didn’t want the COVID-19 vaccine.
Rock Haven’s mandate came after 48 nursing home employees tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 last year. Thirteen Rock Haven residents tested positive for the virus last year, and two residents died from COVID-19, the county reported.
Beran told the county board last week that contact tracing showed all 13 residents likely had contracted the virus from exposure to infected staff.