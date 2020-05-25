Rock County saw an increase of 124 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday as detailed results from local testing done in Beloit are expected this week.
In total, 569 COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths have been reported in Rock County, Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows.
A total of 86 people in Rock County have recovered from the virus, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
Result figures from local testing done in Beloit from May 15 to May 22 are expected to be made public today, said Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard.
Public health officials said last week a spike in local cases is expected from the Beloit testing that saw 2,140 virus tests administered by the Wisconsin National Guard.
In the Rock County region, Dane County reported 604 cases and 26 deaths; Green County reported 54 cases and no deaths and Walworth County reported 351 cases and 13 deaths, DHS data from Monday shows.
In Wisconsin, 307 new cases and four additional deaths were reported by DHS, bringing the statewide total up to 15,584 cases and 514 deaths due to COVID-19. To date, 193,379 people have tested negative for COVID-19 in Wisconsin and 59% of all cases have recovered.
Across the state line, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 36 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths on Monday, bringing the county’s total up to 1,914 cases and 52 deaths.
No new locations of concern were added on Monday by the health department.
In Illinois, an increase of 1,713 cases and 31 additional deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total up to 112,017 cases and 4,884 deaths, data from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) shows.
