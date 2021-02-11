JANESVILLE—The community vaccine clinic at Blackhawk Technical College set to open on Feb. 16 will coordinate with other agencies to make sure those who have registered to get the vaccine can get their doses as promptly as possible.
Those who have registered online through the Rock County registration form will be connected to a provider, which may include the state clinic. The provider will reach out to make an appointment, Kelsey Cordova, community health educator, said.
Cordova stressed that while the clinic would be open to all Wisconsin residents eligible to receive the vaccine, the site aims to reach those who may not have a connection with a health system or are uninsured.
“It’s important that this clinic reaches those who have fewer options,” Cordova said. “Those with established ties to a health system, doctor’s office or pharmacy are more likely to have access, but those who are not connected don’t have those options.”
Those without insurance could face huge hospital bills if they contract the virus and have to be admitted to a hospital. The vaccine can offer protection against that happening.
The vaccination clinic will not interfere with ongoing COVID-19 testing also being done at the college, according to Rock County Public Health Department officials.
The clinic is being operated in a partnership between the Rock County Health Department, Blackhawk Technical College, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare.
Vaccine supply remains flat, and as more providers begin to administer vaccinations, the available supply will be reduced due to the larger pool of vaccinators vying for supply from the state.
The vaccine clinic at Blackhawk Technical College will be allocated 1,000 vaccine doses per week to begin with. Health department officials said that allocation will not take away from doses being sent to other Rock County providers such as Mercyhealth and Beloit Health System.
Health department officials also said the site at Blackhawk Technical College was identified by the state after previous successful mobile vaccination events.
“We had a great partnership and our ability to show that played into that (the decision to establish a clinic at BTC),” said Environmental Health Director Rick Wietersen. “We were positioned well to make this happen quickly.”
Providers across the county are having conversations about how the vaccine process and workflow will work once more people become eligible for vaccines March 1.
The state anticipates opening up vaccines to the following groups March 1:
- Educators and child care workers.
- Individuals enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs.
- 911 operators.
- Public transit workers.
- Food supply chain workers including farmers, food production workers, grocery store employees and community food bank personnel.
- People living in congregate settings
- Non-frontline health care workers
County officials are waiting to hear more from the state regarding how to proceed vaccinating people in the March 1 eligibility groups.
Those who have signed up to be vaccinated by the Rock County Health Department will be contacted to schedule appointments for vaccines, Cordova said.
Additional reporting was provided by Adams Publishing Group Reporter Ashley McCallum.