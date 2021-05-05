Over 50% of people currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Rock County have received at least one dose, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
Health department data released on Wednesday shows that 50.5% of all people eligible, those 16 and older, have received one dose of vaccine while 39.1% of all eligible people have completed vaccination.
Statewide vaccination data, which does not remove those currently not eligible to receive the vaccine and includes the entire population, shows that 66,868 people (40.9%) have received one dose. A total of 49,701 county residents (30.4%) have received two doses and have completed vaccination, DHS data shows.
Meanwhile, Rock County reported 36 new cases and one additional virus-related death on Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 15,909 cases and 169 deaths. An estimated 452 cases remain active in Rock County as 79,234 negative tests have been recorded and 15,288 people have recovered.
Statewide, Wisconsin reported 639 new cases and 13 additional virus-related deaths on Wednesday, pushing the statewide total to 600,936 cases and 6,863 deaths. The state has a recovery rate of 97.4% and a seven-day test positivity rate of 3.4%. In terms of statewide vaccinations, 43.7% of residents have received one dose and 35.3% of residents have completed vaccination.
In Winnebago County, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 93 new cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing countywide figures to 32,619 cases and 469 deaths. A total of 188,679 vaccinations have been given in the county and 88,029 people (30.99%) are completely vaccinated.
Illinois reported 2,410 new cases and 30 additional virus-related deaths, bringing the statewide total to 1,346,398 cases and 22,096 deaths. The state has a 98% recovery rate and a seven-day test positivity rate of 3.9%. Statewide, 33.07% of all Illinois residents are completely vaccinated.
Nationwide, 43,626 new cases and 750 additional virus-related deaths were reported on Wednesday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 32.3 million cases have been reported, including 575,491 deaths. A total of 44.7% of the country has received one dose of vaccine and 32.3% are fully-vaccinated.