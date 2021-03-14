Nearly 13% of all Rock County residents have been fully-vaccinated against COVID-19 as the total immunization rate remains higher than the statewide average.
In Rock County, 33,959 people (20.8%) have received at least one shot of vaccine as 18,539 residents (12.9%) have completed the two-shot series. In Winnebago County, Illinois, a total of 82,569 doses have been administered as 29.421 people (10.3%) have completed vaccination.
Over 12% of Wisconsinites and over 11% of Illinois residents are now fully-vaccinated against COVID-19, according to public health data provided by both states.
A total of 698,915 people (12.1%) in Wisconsin and 1.48 million people (11.6%) in Illinois have completed vaccination. Overall, a total of 1.99 million vaccine doses in Wisconsin and 4.04 million doses in Illinois have been administered since December.
Nationwide, over 107 million vaccines have been administered as of Sunday, with over 69.7 million people receiving at least one shot and 37.4 million receiving both doses, CDC data shows.
Rock County reported one new cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 14,564 cases and 162 deaths since the pandemic began.
As of Saturday, the day most recent local data was available, 14,242 people in Rock County recovered from the virus and 73,752 negative tests were reported. As of March 11, the last day hospital admission totals were updated, two patients across Rock County hospitals were receiving treatment for COVID-19, per Rock County Health Department data.
As of Sunday, Dane County reported 41,310 cases and 280 deaths; Green County reported 3,245 cases and 17 deaths; and Walworth County reported 8,920 cases and 132 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 274 new cases and no additional deaths were reported on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 569,638 cases and 6,536 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 17 admissions on Sunday as 26,791 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 97.8% as an estimated 6,140 cases remain active. As of Sunday, the state has a seven-day test positivity rate of 2%.
Across the state line in Illinois, Winnebago County added 33 new cases and no additional deaths due the the virus on Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 28,612 cases and 446 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
As of Sunday, Boone County reported 5,988 cases and 70 deaths; DeKalb County reported 8,441 cases and 115 deaths; Ogle County reported 5,166 cases and 76 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 4,172 cases and 78 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 1,484 cases and 19 additional deaths on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to over 1.2 million cases and 20,943 deaths.
Per CDC data, there have been over 29.2 million COVID-19 cases reported in the U.S. and 531,766 deaths have been attributed to the virus as of Sunday.