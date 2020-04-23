New cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Stateline Area as state leaders take action aimed at further slowing the spread of the virus.
On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 207 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional virus-related deaths.
Across Wisconsin, there are a total of 5,052 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 257 deaths as of Thursday, with 51,456 negative tests and 1,318 virus-related hospitalizations.
In Rock County, 13 new COVID-19 cases were reported , bringing the county’s total to 99 confirmed cases and four virus-related deaths. To date, 1,399 patients have tested negative for the virus in the county.
In counties in the Rock County region, 387 cases and 21 deaths have been reported in Dane County; 100 cases and seven deaths in Walworth County; 10 cases and no deaths in Green County, DHS data published Thursday shows.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced an alternative care facility (ACF) at the Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis to handle a COVID-19 surge that could stress hospital capacity.
In Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker modified the state’s stay-at-home order, extending it through May 30 that now requires residents to wear face coverings in public starting May 1. The order was originally set to expire on April 30.
State parks in Illinois are set to reopen in phases allowing hiking, fishing and boating, but prohibit groups larger than two.
Some additional businesses in Illinois will now be considered essential, including greenhouses, nurseries, pet grooming and offers retail businesses will now have the ability to offer curbside pickup.
Surgical centers can now begin non-life threatening surgeries.
The Winnebago County, Illinois Health Department (WCHD) reported 22 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the county’s total up to 256 confirmed cases and 12 virus-related deaths.
In counties in the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 54 cases and seven deaths; 56 cases and one death in DeKalb County; 419 cases and 26 deaths in McHenry County; 71 cases and one death in Ogle County; and 13 cases in Stephenson County, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
Across Illinois, 1,826 new cases and 123 additional virus-related deaths were reported, bringing the state’s total to 36,934 cases and 1,688 deaths.
, IDPH data shows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.