Rock County reported its highest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases on Thursday as Wisconsin reported its second highest daily case total with over 2,000 cases confirmed, according to the Department of Health Services (DHS).
Rock County reported 55 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths, bringing the countywide total to 2,382 positive COVID-19 cases and 32 virus-related deaths. The county’s daily test positivity rate was 20% on Thursday as 34,814 people have tested negative and 1,837 have recovered. An estimated 1,837 cases remain active in Rock County, health department data shows.
Data regarding hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Rock County were not available as of press time Thursday.
Dane County reported 9,203 cases and 41 deaths; Green County reported 466 cases and two deaths; and Walworth County reported 2,525 cases and 34 deaths, DHS data from Thursday shows.
A free COVID-19 testing site will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 29 and Sept. 30 at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St. The tests will be administered by the Wisconsin National Guard in partnership with the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office and Walworth County Health Department. Registration is encouraged by visiting register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
Wisconsin reported 2,392 new cases and six additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 108,324 cases and 1,265 deaths as an estimated 16,315 cases remain active. A total of 6,897 people have been hospitalized due to the virus as 90,726 people (83.8%) have recovered.
On the Illinois side of the state line, the Winnebago County Health Department reported a total of 5,585 cases and 153 deaths as of Thursday, an increase of 98 cases and one additional death. The county has a recovery rate of 96.3% and a seven-day average test positivity rate of 7.9%.
Boone County reported 1,033 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 1,465 cases and 38 deaths; McHenry County reported 4,427 cases and 118 deaths; Ogle County reported 631 cases and six deaths; and Stephenson County reported 470 cases and six deaths, per data from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
Statewide, Illinois reported 2,257 new cases and 30 additional virus-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 281,371 cases and 8,538 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept.17—Sept. 23 is 3.5%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 62,071 specimens for a total of 5,293,678. As of last night, 1,713 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 400 patients were in the ICU and 155 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The state has a recovery rate of 96%.