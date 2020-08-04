Rock County reported four new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as no additional virus-related deaths were reported, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
In total, 1,375 cases and 26 deaths have been reported in Rock County. The health department estimates there are 228 active cases in the county, as 24,001 people have tested negative and 1,121 people have recovered.
Dane County reported 4,263 cases and 37 deaths; Green County reported 131 cases and 1 death; and Walworth County reported 1,265 cases and 21 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported Tuesday.
Wisconsin reported 728 new cases and 12 additional death on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 56,056 cases and 961 deaths, DHS reports. As of Tuesday, 45,368 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 9,709 active cases in Wisconsin.
In Illinois, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 36,83 cases and 118 deaths as of Tuesday.
Boone County reported 739 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 871 cases and 29 deaths; McHenry County reported 2,991 cases and 114 deaths; Ogle County reported 383 cases and 5 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 321 cases and 6 deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Tuesday 1,471 new cases and 19 deaths, bringing the statewide total to 184,712 cases and 7,545 deaths.