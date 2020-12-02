COVID-19 claimed three more lives in Rock County it was announced Wednesday, while officials in Winnebago County announced plans for a vaccination roll-out.
Winnebago County Health Department Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell said the vaccination plan has been submitted for the county and she expects the vaccinations beginning to arrive in mid-December. She said the vaccine produced by the Pfizer drug company is expected to first get emergency use authorization. The vaccines will come in their own freezer containers and will not require additional refrigeration. Multiple other vaccines from other companies may follow closely behind.
It will require two vaccinations 21 days apart. Limited quantities would be available to start vaccination efforts.
“It will be a slow roll,” Martell said.
Healthcare workers, and residents of long term care facilities would get first priority. The vaccines will be voluntary and require a consent process.
Although the early and limited roll out of vaccines will be arriving in mid-December, those in the county will need to continue to wear masks, do social distancing, and wash hands frequently.
Martell said those who engaged in Black Friday shopping or have other contacts in their home over Thanksgiving should consider testing five to seven days after exposure as earlier testing could result in a false negative result.
On Wednesday, the Rock County Health Department reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 from the previous day and three additional deaths, bringing the countywide total to 9,553 cases and 90 deaths.
The health department estimates 58,533 people have tested negative and 7,444 people have recovered. There were 2,019 active cases as of Wednesday.
The positivity rate in Rock County was 24% on Wednesday. There were 54 hospitalized in the county.
Dane County reported 28,618 cases and 105 deaths; Green County reported 1,768 cases and 6 deaths; and Walworth County reported 7,179 cases and 55 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Wednesday shows.
Wisconsin reported 3,777 new cases and 82 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 395,090 cases and 3,502 deaths, DHS reports. As of Wednesday, 325,587 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 65,926 active cases in Wisconsin.
On Wednesday, Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 from the previous day in the county, bringing the countywide total to 19,547 cases and 250 deaths. Its 7-day rolling positivity rate was 15.7%.
Boone County reported total 4,027 cases and 33 deaths; DeKalb County reported 5,201 cases and 48 deaths; McHenry County reported 14,817 cases and 161 deaths; Ogle County reported 2,969 cases and 41 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 2,537 cases and 31 deaths, state data shows.
On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 9,757 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 238 additional deaths. Some data reported to IDPH was delayed from the weekends, including this past holiday weekend.