Rock County reported six new COVID-19 cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Sunday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
Rock County has seen a total of 14,396 COVID-19 cases and 159 deaths since the pandemic began in March of 2020. A total of 72,636 negative tests have been recorded, DHS reports.
Local data shows 14,041 patients have recovered from the virus. There are an estimated 196 active cases in the county. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were at seven patients in Rock County as of Feb. 26, the most recent day data was available.
As of Sunday, Dane County reported 40,517 cases and 273 deaths; Green County reported 3,147 cases and 16 deaths; and Walworth County reported 8,837 cases and 127 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 464 new cases and no additional deaths were reported on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 563,960 cases and 6,412 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 39 admissions on Sunday as 26,127 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 97.5% as an estimated 7,721 cases remain active. As of Sunday, the state has a seven-day test positivity rate of 2.2%.
In Illinois, Winnebago County added 21 new cases and one additional virus-related death on Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 28,340 cases and 439 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
As of Sunday, Boone County reported 5,923 cases and 71 deaths; DeKalb County reported 8,265 cases and 112 deaths; Ogle County reported 5,020 cases and 73 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 4,096 cases and 75 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 1,249 cases and 22 additional deaths on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 1,186,696 cases and 20,516 deaths.
According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker website, there have been 28,355,420 million COVID-19 cases reported in the U.S. and 510,777 deaths have been attributed to the virus as of Sunday.
Vaccine figures
In the U.S., 75.2 million doses of vaccine have been administered.
A total of 25,675 people (15.7%) have received at least one dose of vaccine in Rock County as 14,276 residents (8.7%) have completed the vaccination process. A community based vaccination clinic was opened Feb. 16 at Blackhawk Technical College’s central campus between Beloit and Janesville and three other clinics like it are scheduled to open in Wisconsin.
In Wisconsin, a total of 1,387,594 doses of vaccine have been administered as of Feb. 23, the day when the most recent data was available from DHS. A total of 888,684 residents (15.3%) have received at least one dose of vaccine as 469,944 residents (8.1%) have completed both shots.
In Illinois, 2,705,934 doses have been administered as of Sunday. A total of 814,241 people (6.39%) have completed vaccination in the state.
Winnebago County vaccine data shows 41,832 doses have been administered. A total of 11,216 people (3.95%) have received both doses, IDPH data shows.