Rock County reported over 500 new COVID-19 cases and one additional virus-related death over the weekend as Wisconsin surpassed 3,000 deaths, according to the Department of Health Services (DHS).
Also, Wisconsin hospitals are nearing full capacity as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
The Rock County Health Department tallied 352 cases on Saturday and 157 new cases on Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 8,664 cases and 69 deaths. An estimated 2,500 cases remain active and 6,095 recoveries have been reported, health department data shows. Rock County has a seven-day test positivity rate of 29.4% as of Sunday as the statewide average over the same timeframe is 13.8%.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Rock County, last updated on Nov. 20, show 70 in-patient admissions as the South Central region nears capacity, DHS reports. Hospitalizations in the South Central region, which includes Rock County, have risen by 17% since Nov. 4. Statewide, 89% of hospital beds are occupied and over 90% of intensive care unit (ICU) beds are occupied.
The high rate of hospitalizations follows an executive order by Gov. Tony Evers on Nov. 20 that reaffirms requirements for face masks statewide.
Wisconsin reported 3,507 new cases and no additional deaths on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 354,676 cases and 3,005 deaths.
Across the state line, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 17,303 cases and 224 deaths in Winnebago County.
Illinois reported 10,012 cases and 76 additional deaths on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 656,298 cases and 11,506 deaths.
As of Saturday, 6,072 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois. Of those, 1,179 patients were in the ICU and 589 patients were on ventilators, IDPH reports.
The state has a recovery rate of 97% and a seven-day test positivity rate of 13%.
There have been 12,028,081 COVID-19 cases reported in the United States and 255,076 deaths due to the virus nationwide, according to the CDC COVID-19 Data Tracker website.