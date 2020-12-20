Rock County reported 66 new COVID-19 cases and one additional virus-related death on Sunday, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data.
A total of 11,450 cases and 105 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began. A total of 62,716 negative tests have been completed, along with 9,954 recoveries with an estimated 1,326 active cases in the county as of Saturday, the most recent day data was available.
As of Saturday, 39% of tests in the county were positive as the statewide average is now 9.4% on Sunday.
As of Sunday, Dane County reported 31,640 cases and 136 deaths; Green County reported 2,150 cases and eight deaths; and Walworth County reported 7,249 cases and 81 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 1,826 cases and 18 deaths were reported on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 457,177 cases and 4,417 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations due to COVID-19 increased by 68 admissions on Sunday as 20,120 hospitalizations due to the virus have occurred since the pandemic began.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 91% as an estimated 36,736 cases remain active.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Winnebago County added 102 cases and no additional deaths on Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 22,861 cases and 308 deaths.
As of Sunday, Boone County reported 4,752 cases and 54 deaths; DeKalb County reported 6,222 cases and 66 deaths; Ogle County reported 3,742 cases and 57 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 3,051 cases and 40 deaths.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 6,003 cases and 79 additional deaths on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 900,370 cases and 15,202 deaths. The state has a recovery rate of 98%.