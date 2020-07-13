BELOIT—Rock County reported no new COVID-19 cases on Monday as officials urge people to keep wearing masks while in public to prevent the spread of the virus.
Beloit added 31 new COVID-19 cases since July 6 and Janesville reported 54 new cases in a week’s time, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
Beloit accounts for 51.2% (534) of Rock County’s 1,041 cases, a figure that is down from when the city accounted for nearly 57% of all county cases last month. Janesville accounts for 35.9% (374) of county cases.
Since the outbreak began in the Rock County area, nine deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in Beloit and 14 in Janesville, with Janesville holding a 3.74% mortality rate compared to Beloit’s 1.69%.
In Beloit, 422 people have recovered and 6,039 people have tested negative for COVID-19. In Janesville, 258 people have recovered and 7,243 people have tested negative.
Rock County Administrator Josh Smith said as of Monday there were “no immediate plans” for issuing a countywide order that would mandate mask-wearing while in public spaces.
“We strongly recommend that everyone wear a mask in public to protect others,” Smith said. “Even if people think they don’t have the virus, so many people have no symptoms but can still pass the virus along to the elderly and others at risk.”
Smith said the County Board Staff Committee will be discussing mask requirements for county staff in county facilities.
Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said the city is “researching policy recommendations for face coverings as positive COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise.”
Last week, the county cited a “concerning” increase in new virus cases for boosting promotion of wearing masks or face coverings in public. Since July 4, Rock County has recorded 144 new COVID-19 cases, health department data shows.
In Rock County, 1,041 cases and 24 deaths have been reported as 747 people have recovered and 17,584 people have tested negative for the virus as of Monday. Of the 1,041 cases, 270 are considered active by the health department.
Since July 1, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Rock County have risen from one patient to 12, health department data shows.
In the Rock County area, Dane County reported 3,049 cases and 33 deaths; Green County reported 110 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 791 cases and 18 deaths, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Monday.
Wisconsin reported 494 cases and no deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 36,942 cases and 820 deaths.
Across the border in Illinois, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 55 new cases since July 10, the last day local data was available. In total, the county has reported 3,189 cases and 99 deaths.
In the Winnebago County area, Boone County reported 639 cases and 21 deaths; DeKalb County reported 650 cases and 20; McHenry County reported 2,285 cases and 102 deaths; Ogle County reported 316 cases and four deaths; and Stephenson County reported 286 cases and six deaths, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) data from Monday shows.
In Illinois, 883 new cases and six additional deaths were reported bringing the statewide total to 154,799 cases and 7,193 deaths. The state also reported a recovery rate of 94% of COVID-19 cases.
