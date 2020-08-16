Rock County saw COVID-19 cases rise slightly by 14 new cases over the weekend, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
A total of 1,484 cases and 26 deaths have been reported in the county since COVID-19 cases were starting to be tracked in March.
Dane County reported 4,849 cases and 39 deaths; Green County reported 214 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 1,499 cases and 25 deaths, DHS data from Sunday shows.
In Wisconsin, 685 new cases and one additional death were reported on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 65,741 cases and 1,039 deaths. A total of 55,982 people (85.2%) have recovered as 8,702 cases remain active in the state as of Sunday, per DHS data.
In Illinois, the Winnebago County Health Department reported a total to 3,828 cases and 144 deaths as of Friday, the most recent day local data was available. The county has a recovery rate of 96.2%.
Boone County reported 769 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 985 cases and 32 deaths; McHenry County reported 3,389 cases and 115 deaths; Ogle County reported 433 cases and five deaths; and Stephenson County reported 345 cases and six deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,562 new cases and 18 additional virus-related deaths on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 206,081 cases and 7,744 deaths with a recovery rate of 95%.
On Saturday, 2,264 positive tests marked the third day in a week that the number of positive tests had surpassed the 2,000 mark.
In one bit of encouraging news, data shows that the Illinois’s seven-day positivity rate dropped to 3.98 %, the first time the rate has fallen below 4% since Aug. 5.
–– The Associated Press contributed to this story.