Rock County saw five new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday, according to data provided by the Rock County Public Health Department.
A total of 853 confirmed cases and 23 deaths have been reported in Rock County since March 13.
Hospitalizations at Rock County hospitals due to COVID-19 remain at five, a figure that hasn’t changed since June 23, health department data shows. Across the county, 652 people have recovered from the virus and 15,064 people have tested negative.
On Monday, Rock County reported a 4% daily positive case rate. The county’s daily positive case percentage has stayed below 11% since June 9.
In the Rock County region, Dane County reported 1,727 cases and 32 deaths; Green County reported 88 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 574 cases and 18 deaths, according to state data on Monday.
In Wisconsin, DHS reported 315 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Monday, the second straight day no deaths were reported in the state. A total of 28,058 cases and 777 deaths have been reported in Wisconsin.
In the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 577 cases and 21 deaths and DeKalb County reported 541 cases and 18 deaths. McHenry County reported 1,999 cases and 97 deaths; Ogle County reported 252 cases and four deaths; and Stephenson County reported 268 cases and five deaths, state data from Monday shows.
Illinois reported 646 new cases and 15 virus-related deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 141,723 cases and 6,888 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.