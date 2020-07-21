Wisconsin reported over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day for the first time on Tuesday, as Rock County saw its first virus-related death since June 30, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
Rock County reported 29 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the countywide total to 1,200 cases and 25 deaths. The average age of those who have died in Rock County due to the virus is 73, with 71% of deaths being of people 60 and older.
The health department estimates there are 345 active cases in the county, as 831 people (69%) have recovered and 20,419 people have tested negative.
In the Rock County area, Dane County reported 3,586 cases and 33 deaths; Green County reported 117 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 964 cases and 18 deaths, DHS data shows.
Wisconsin reported 1,117 new cases and 15 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 44,135 cases and 859 deaths, DHS reports.
On Tuesday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that Wisconsin was “very close” to being placed on the city’s emergency travel order that requires anyone entering or returning to Chicago from more than a dozen states to quarantine for two weeks.
Across the border, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 24 new cases and seven additional deaths on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 3,369 cases and 106 deaths.
Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 955 new cases and 23 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 163,703 cases and 7,324 deaths.
