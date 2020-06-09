Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rock County on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 714 cases and 21 deaths.
As of Tuesday, 14 people are hospitalized in Rock County due to COVID-19, an increase of one from Monday. The health department reported that 1% of the 707 COVID-19 tests processed on Tuesday tested positive for the virus.
In total, 263 people have recovered from the virus in Rock County.
In the Rock County region, Dane County reported 871 cases and 30 deaths; Green County reported 71 cases and no deaths and Walworth County reported 452 cases and 17 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Tuesday shows.
Beloit accounts for over 57% of all Rock County virus cases, as previously reported by the Beloit Daily News.
In Wisconsin, 473 new cases and 15 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 21,308 cases and 661 deaths, DHS reports.
In Illinois, Winnebago County announced plans to hire 51 temporary, full-time staff to assist in contact tracing of virus cases. The Winnebago County Health Department reported 25 new cases and two additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 2,619 cases and 78 deaths. To date, 87.7% of all Winnebago County virus cases have recovered.
In the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 507 cases and 18 deaths; DeKalb County reported 457 cases and 11 deaths; McHenry County reported 1,752 cases and 84 deaths; Ogle County reported 224 cases and five deaths; and Stephenson County reported 220 cases and five deaths, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) data on Tuesday shows.
Illinois reported 797 new cases and 95 additional deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total up to 129,212 cases and 6,018 deaths.
