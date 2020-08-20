Rock County reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as Wisconsin’s average daily positivity rate for new cases remains at 8% for the second straight day, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
Rock County has recorded a total of 1,514 cases and 26 deaths to-date. A total of 27,307 people have tested negative for the virus in the county as 1,343 people have recovered. A total of 145 cases in Rock County remain active, the health department says.
Three percent of COVID-19 tests processed in Rock County on Thursday were positive.
Dane County reported 4,955 cases and 39 deaths; Green County reported 229 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 1,546 cases and 28 deaths, DHS data shows.
In Wisconsin, 740 new cases and seven additional deaths were reported on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 68,233 cases and 1,067 deaths. A total of 59,076 people (86.6%) have recovered as 8,072 cases remain active in the state as of Thursday, per DHS data.
A total of 5,469 people have been hospitalized in Wisconsin due to COVID-19. The state is also reporting a seven-day average of positive tests at 8%.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, the health department reported 83 new cases and no additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 3,976 cases and 144 deaths. The county has a positivity rate of 3.4% and a recovery rate of 96.2%.
Boone County reported 796 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 1,017 cases and 33 deaths; McHenry County reported 3,496 cases and 115 deaths; Ogle County reported 450 cases and five deaths; and Stephenson County reported 355 cases and six deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,832 new cases and 27 additional virus-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 213,721 cases and 7,833 deaths with a recovery rate of 95%.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 13—August 19 is 4.4%. As of last night, 1,519 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 357 patients were in the ICU and 124 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.