Rock County reported 67 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as case numbers continue to rise across Wisconsin.
The 67 cased reported Sunday follow 65 cases reported in Rock County on Friday and 26 cases reported on Saturday, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
Wisconsin reported 2,217 new cases and no new deaths on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 115,862 cases and 1,281 deaths as an estimated 19,050 cases remain active. A total of 7,095 people have been hospitalized.
In Illinois, the Winnebago County Health Department reported a total of 5,710 cases and 153 deaths as of Sept. 25, the most recent day figures were available. The county has a recovery rate of 96.3% and a seven-day average test positivity rate of 8%.
Boone County reported 1,033 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 1,465 cases and 38 deaths; McHenry County reported 4,427 cases and 118 deaths; Ogle County reported 631 cases and six deaths; and Stephenson County reported 470 cases and six deaths, per data from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
Statewide, Illinois reported 1,604 new cases and 14 additional virus-related deaths on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 287,930 cases and 8,601 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from Sept. 20 to Sept. 26 is 3.7%.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 50,822 specimens for a total of 5,479,510. As of last night, 1,486 people in Illinois were hospitalized with coronavirus. Of those, 144 were on ventilators. The state has a recovery rate of 96%.