Rock County’s COVID-19 seven-day test positivity rate remains well above the state average as the county saw 59 additional virus cases and two more virus-related deaths on Thursday, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
The county’s seven-day test positivity rate is 25% as the state’s seven-day average sits at 14%, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows.
The high rate of positive tests comes as officials with the health department and Blackhawk Technical College announced the early closure of the college’s COVID-19 testing site due to continued demand for tests at the site. A total of 900 tests were administered by Wisconsin National Guard members this week. The site will reopen for testing on Nov. 4 at 11 a.m.
On Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers announced 71 new community testing sites across the state. In the governor’s announcement, he noted that 56 counties will host extended COVID-19 testing sites going forward.
Testing sites in Rock County include:
CVS Pharmacy, 2149 Prairie Ave, Beloit (by appointment)
CVS Pharmacy, 1063 Fourth St., Beloit (by appointment)
Blackhawk Technical College, 6004 S County Rd G, Rock Township (no appointment necessary)
As of Thursday, a total of 5,197 cases and 46 deaths have been reported in Rock County. A total of 48,132 negative tests have been reported and 3,336 people have recovered. An estimated 1,815 cases remain active.
Eighteen percent of all county cases are people between the ages of 15 and 24; 17% of cases range in age from 25-34; 17% of cases range in age from 45-54 and 15% of cases range in age from 35-44, health department data shows.
As of Thursday, Dane County reported 15,153 cases and 50 deaths; Green County reported 982 cases and 5 deaths; and Walworth County reported 3,449 cases and 38 deaths, per DHS data.
Across Wisconsin, 4,870 cases and 51 deaths were reported on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 214,996 cases and 1,948 deaths as 193 additional hospitalizations were reported to DHS. The state has a recovery rate of 78% and an estimated 44,896 cases remain active.
In Illinois, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 242 new cases and one additional death, bringing the countywide total to 10,784 cases and 190 deaths. The county has a seven-day test positivity rate of 13.5% and a recovery rate of 97.1%.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 6,363 cases and 56 deaths, bringing the statewide total to 395,458 cases and 9,675 deaths. The state has a recovery rate of 97% and a seven-day test positivity rate of 6.9%.
There have been over 8 million cases reported in the United States and over 220,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19.