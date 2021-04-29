There were 1,929,913 people in Wisconsin who have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series, or 33.1% of the population, and 3,966,970 in Illinois who received both doses or 31.1% of the population, according to health agencies in both states on Thursday.
Rock County reported 52 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Thursday. To date, a total of 15,692 cases and 168 deaths have been recorded in the county since the pandemic began last spring.
There were 15,097 people in Rock County who recovered from COVID-19 and 427 active cases. There were 14 people hospitalized in the county as of April 27.
Dane County reported a total of 45,620 cases and 322 deaths; Green County reported 3,590 cases and 24 deaths; and Walworth County reported 12,169 cases and 159 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Thursday shows.
Wisconsin reported 806 new cases and eight additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 597,358 cases and 6,815 deaths, DHS reports. As of Thursday, 581,197 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 9,079 active cases in Wisconsin.
The state positivity rate was 3.2% as of Thursday.
Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois reported 111 new cases on Thursday. Its seven-day rolling positivity rate was 6.3%. The total administered vaccine doses were 182,258. As of Thursday, the countywide total rose to 32,069 cases and 465 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Winnebago County Health Department will be offering COVID-19 vaccines Friday, April 30 from 12—4 p.m. with no appointment needed. The vaccines will be available to all Illinoisans, ages 16 and older. Those under age 18 need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Vaccines will be given at the Community Vaccination Site located at the former K-Mart, 1321 Sandy Hollow Road, Rockford, Illinois. People should bring a photo ID.
Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 69 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is a decrease from Wednesday’s number of 76.
Boone County reported 6,557 cases and 71 deaths; DeKalb County reported 9,643 cases and 118 deaths; McHenry County reported 27,861 cases and 282 deaths; Ogle County reported 5,940 cases and 79 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 4,618 cases and 81 deaths, state data shows.
On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 3,394 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 38 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,331,848 cases, including 21,927 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 22-28, 2021 is 4.0%.