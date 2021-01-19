Rock County reported 45 new COVID-19 cases and two additional virus-related deaths on Tuesday, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data.
A total of 13,301 cases and 131 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began in the spring. A total of 67,243 negative tests have been completed.
Local data shows 754 virus cases remain active and 12,416 people have recovered.
Hospitalizations in Rock County decreased from 36 on Jan. 15 to 35 on Tuesday, health department data shows.
As of Tuesday, Dane County reported 36,563 cases and 218 deaths; Green County reported 2,555 cases and 11 deaths; and Walworth County reported 8,356 cases and 113 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 1,525 cases and 42 deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 524,402 cases and 5,512 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 114 admissions on Tuesday as 23,244 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to-date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 94.2% as an estimated 24,700 cases remain active.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Winnebago County added 39 new cases and no additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 26,295 cases and 373 deaths.
As of Tuesday, Boone County reported 5,549 cases and 65 deaths; DeKalb County reported 7,491 cases and 89 deaths; Ogle County reported 4,603 cases and 64 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 3,532 cases and 54 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 4,318 new cases and 33 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,076,532 cases and 18,291 deaths. The state has a seven-day test positivity average of 6.9% and a recovery rate of 98%.
Nationwide there have been 23,653,919 COVID-19 cases reported since spring and 394,495 deaths have been attributed to the virus, according to the CDC COVID tracker website.