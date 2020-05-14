Wisconsin health officials reported the state’s third highest single-day COVID-19 increase on Thursday, as Illinois took another step towards reopening, according to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Rock County reported one additional death and 13 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 393 cases and 14 deaths, Rock County Public Health Department data shows.
The Beloit City Council could take action on Monday to approve a resolution in support of the creation of a local, Rock County COVID-19 task force which will help plan a safe reopening of businesses and services.
The city is also gearing up for two COVID-19 test sites to open at Telfer Park and Krueger Park, operated by the Wisconsin National Guard.
In the Rock County region on Thursday, 494 cases and 22 deaths have been reported in Dane County; 251 cases and 11 deaths in Walworth County; 39 cases and no deaths in Green County, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows.
In Wisconsin, DHS reported 374 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths on Thursday.
Across the state line in Winnebago County, health officials say of the 124 new cases reported on Thursday, 56% were from the 2,100 tests that were delayed.
The Winnebago County Health Department reported a total of 1,303 cases and 39 deaths due to COVID-19.
On Thursday, Rep. John Cabello, R-Machesney Park, filed a temporary restraining order against the stay-at-home order extension by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration.
“JB Pritzker has unveiled a wholly inadequate “plan” to “Restore Illinois” that appears to be an arbitrary carving up of the state into four regions that does not make any sense,” Cabello said in a news release.
The outcry from Cabello comes as local health departments in the region announced plans to move towards phase three of the Restore Illinois reopening plan.
In a joint news release, the health departments said all partners “are working with local businesses, organizations, and other community stakeholders to plan how to safely and confidently re-open when our region is ready to progress to the next phase.”
For more information on the reopening metrics, visit dph.illinois.gov/restore.
In the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 268 cases and 13 deaths; DeKalb County reported 211 cases and two deaths; McHenry County reported 1,083 cases and 57 deaths; Ogle County reported 163 cases and two deaths; and Stephenson County reported 119 cases and no deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported on Thursday.
Across Illinois, 3,239 new COVID-19 cases and 138 additional deaths were reported on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 87,937 cases and 3,928 deaths, IDPH data shows.
