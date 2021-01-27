Rock County reported 29 new COVID-19 cases and one additional virus-related death on Wednesday, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data.
A total of 13,626 cases and 138 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began in the spring. A total of 68,292 negative tests have been completed, along with 12,816 recoveries as an estimated 672 active cases remain in the county.
As of Wednesday, 22% of tests in the county were positive as the statewide seven-day test positivity average is now 5.9%.
A total of 22 hospitalizations in Rock County were reported as of Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, Dane County reported 37,396 cases and 240 deaths; Green County reported 2,661 cases and 12 deaths; and Walworth County reported 8,524 cases and 118 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 1,328 cases and 34 deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 536,546 cases and 5,787 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 93 admissions on Wednesday as 23,976 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to-date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 95.1% as an estimated 20,557 cases remain active.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Winnebago County added 67 new cases and two additional death on Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 26,895 cases and 391 deaths.
As of Wednesday, Boone County reported 5,676 cases and 68 deaths; DeKalb County reported 7,727 cases and 96 deaths; Ogle County reported 4,754 cases and 67 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 3,687 cases and 59 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 3,751 new cases and 81 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,112,181 cases and 18,883 deaths. The statewide seven-day test positivity rate is 5.6% and the recovery rate of 98%.
There have been 25,301,166 COVID-19 cases reported in the United States since the pandemic began and 423,519 deaths have been attributed to the virus.