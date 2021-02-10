Rock County reported 27 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Wednesday. To date, a total of 14,034 cases and 148 deaths have been recorded in the county since the pandemic began in the spring.
The positivity rate in Rock County was 8% on Tuesday.
Dane County reported a total of 40,447 cases and 285 deaths; Green County reported 3,000 cases and 21 deaths; and Walworth County reported 11, 036 cases and 143 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Wednesday shows.
Wisconsin reported 821 new cases and 35 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 551,871 cases and 6,129 deaths, DHS reports. As of Wednesday, 532,793 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 12,790 active cases in Wisconsin.
Winnebago County Health Department reported 24 new cases on Tuesday. Its 7-day rolling positivity rate was 4.7%. The total administered vaccine doses were 27,709. As of Wednesday, the countywide total rose to 27,739 cases and 416 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Boone County reported total 5,816 cases and 74 deaths; DeKalb County reported 7,996 cases and 107 deaths; McHenry County reported 23,429 cases and 256 deaths; Ogle County reported 4,878 cases and 71 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 3,913 cases and 68 deaths, state data shows.
On Wednesday the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 2,825 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 53 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,152,995 cases, including 19,739 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
As of Tuesday night, 2,082 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 464 patients were in the ICU and 232 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Feb. 3—9 is 3.3%.
The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily in Illinois is 55,135 doses. On Tuesday, 62,923 doses were administered. Illinois is on-track to have administered more than 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine by Thursday, Feb. 11.