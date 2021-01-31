Rock County reported 26 new COVID-19 cases and no virus-related deaths on Sunday, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
Rock County has reported a total of 13,777 COVID-19 cases and 144 deaths since the pandemic began. A total of 68,822 negative tests have been reported, DHS reports.
Local data last updated on Saturday shows 12,991 patients have recovered from the virus. There were an estimated 578 active cases in the county. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19, last updated on Jan. 28, were at 22 patients in Rock County. As of Jan. 29, a total of 14,783 vaccines have been administered in Rock County.
As of Sunday, Dane County reported 37,949 cases and 251 deaths; Green County reported 2,729 cases and 13 deaths; and Walworth County reported 8,590 cases and 118 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 1,007 new cases and three additional deaths were reported on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 542,415 cases and 5,896 deaths. As of Jan. 26, the day most recent data was available, a total of 544,234 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 55 admissions on Sunday as 24,298 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 95.4% as an estimated 19,161 cases remain active. As of Sunday, the state has a seven-day test positivity rate of 5.2%.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Winnebago County added 32 new cases and one additional virus-related death on Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 27,231 cases and 401 deaths.
As of Sunday, Boone County reported 5,719 cases and 70 deaths; DeKalb County reported 7,845 cases and 102 deaths; Ogle County reported 4,800 cases and 67 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 3,750 cases and 64 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 2,428 cases and 40 additional deaths on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 1,126,301 cases and 19,243 deaths. The statewide seven-day test positivity rate is 5% and the recovery rate of 98%. Over 981,988 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday, with a rolling seven-day average of administering 42,931 doses per week, IDPH data shows.
According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker website, there have been 25.9 million COVID-19 cases reported in the United States and 438,035 deaths have been attributed to the virus.