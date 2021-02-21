Vaccination rates continue to rise in Illinois and Wisconsin, as Rock County reported only 25 new COVID-19 cases and no additional virus-related deaths since Feb. 19.
A total of 23,702 people (14.5%) have received at least one dose of vaccine in Rock County as 10,773 residents (6.6%) have completed the vaccination process.
In Wisconsin, a total of 1,180,445 doses of vaccine have been administered as of Feb. 16, the day when the most recent data was available from the Department of Health Services (DHS). A total of 806,867 residents (13.9%) have received at least one dose of vaccine as 349,461 residents (6%) have completed both shots.
In Illinois, 2,151,952 doses have been administered as of Sunday. A total of 546,824 people (4.29%) have completed vaccination in the state.
Winnebago County vaccine data shows 38,413 doses have been administered. A total of 9,575 people (3.3%) have received both doses, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
Rock County has reported a total of 14,200 COVID-19 cases and 151 deaths since the pandemic began last spring. A total of 71,533 negative tests have been recorded, DHS reports.
Local data shows 14,275 patients have recovered from the virus. There are an estimated 271 active cases in the county. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were at 11 patients in Rock County.
As of Sunday, Dane County reported 39,946 cases and 267 deaths; Green County reported 3,076 cases and 16 deaths; and Walworth County reported 8,777 cases and 125 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 403 new cases and no additional deaths were reported on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 559,575 cases and 6,284 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 27 admissions on Sunday as 25,743 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 97.3% as an estimated 8,882 cases remain active. As of Sunday, the state has a seven-day test positivity rate of 2.7%.
In Illinois, Winnebago County added 25 new cases and two additional virus-related deaths on Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 28,157 cases and 430 deaths.
As of Sunday, Boone County reported 5,897 cases and 71 deaths; DeKalb County reported 8,153 cases and 111 deaths; Ogle County reported 4,954 cases and 73 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 4,047 cases and 73 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 1,585 cases and 35 additional deaths on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 1,174,409 cases and 20,269 deaths.
According to the CDC COVID Data Tracker website, there have been 27,882,557 million COVID-19 cases reported in the U.S. and 496,112 deaths have been attributed to the virus as of Sunday. In the United States, 61,289,500 doses of vaccine have been administered reaching approximately 12.9% of the nation’s population.