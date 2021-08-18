Rock County reported 21 new COVID-19 cases and no death on Wednesday. The case number is up from 15 new cases reported on Tuesday.
To date, a total of 17,133 cases and 188 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began in the spring. There were 418 active cases and 15 were hospitalized in the county, which has been increasing since Aug. 11 when there were 10 hospitalized. There were 145 new cases per 100,000 people in the county.
There were 59.1% of those eligible in Rock County who received both doses of the vaccine.
Most people over the age of 12 are eligible for the vaccine.
Wisconsin reported a seven-day average of 1,224 new cases a day and an average of six deaths per day. As of Wednesday, the latest data available, the state reported a 6.7% positivity rate for the week, which is dropping.
On Aug. 17, in Wisconsin, the seven-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 619 statewide, with 12.2% of them on ventilators. That has been increasing since there were 78 hospitalized on July 9.
On Aug. 18 Winnebago County reported 163.9 new cases per 100,000 people which is going down. The average age of COVID-19 cases was 36.4 indicating a younger population is contracting the virus. The positivity rate is 6.9%. There is 42.8% of the county that is fully vaccinated.
In Illinois there were 1,977 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Aug. 17 which is increasing.
On Aug. 18, there were 3,833 new cases. There were 46 deaths in the state, up substantially from the previous days.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from August 6-12, 2021 is 5.9%.
Currently, 76% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 59% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total of 168.9 million people have been fully vaccinated in the United States, accounting for about 50.4% of the population.