Rock County reported its fewest number of COVID-19 cases since Sept. 9 on Wednesday as Wisconsin surpassed 120,000 cases and 1,300 deaths, according to Department of Health Services (DHS) data.
Rock County reported 18 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 2,619 cases and 32 deaths. The Rock County Public Health Department estimates 616 cases remain active as 1,971 people have recovered and 36,537 negative tests have been reported. The health department reports that 46% of all cases in the county are those under the age of 34.
Hospitalization data in Rock County due to COVID-19 were not updated on Wednesday.
Of the 307 tests processed on Wednesday, the county reported a daily test positivity rate of 6%. Statewide, the seven-day test positivity rate is 17.2%.
Dane County reported 10,129 cases and 43 deaths; Green County reported 556 cases and three deaths; and Walworth County reported 2,629 cases and 35 deaths, DHS data from Wednesday shows.
Wisconsin reported 2,319 new cases and 27 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 122,274 cases and 1,327 deaths as an estimated 21,004 cases remain active. A total of 7,300 people have been hospitalized due to the virus as 99,925 people (81.7%) have recovered from COVID-19.
Also on Wednesday, DHS launched new data tools to highlight local virus activity in the state’s 72 counties. In Rock County, DHS lists Rock County as having a ‘high’ activity level of COVID-19. This categorization is created by combining Rock County’s high burden of 329.5 per 100,000 people and the county’s trajectory showing that it has a ‘growing’ number cases.Between Sept. 16 and Sept. 29, in South Central region, which includes Rock County, COVID-19 patient hospitalizations have increased by 38%.
On the Illinois side of the state line, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 226 new cases and two additional deaths, bringing the countywide total to 6,243 cases and 155 deaths. The county has a recovery rate of 96.4% and a seven-day average test positivity rate of 9.1%.
Boone County reported 1,153 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 1,622 cases and 39 deaths; McHenry County reported 4,653 cases and 118 deaths; Ogle County reported 748 cases and six deaths; and Stephenson County reported 548 cases and six deaths, per data from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
Statewide, Illinois reported 2,273 new cases and 35 additional virus-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 293,274 and 8,672 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 23—Sept. 29 is 3.6%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 58,546 specimens for a total of 5,624,822. As of last night, 1,632 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 378 patients were in the ICU and 152 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.