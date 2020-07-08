Rock County reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as Wisconsin saw nearly 600 new cases, according to data provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
Of the 964 cases reported in Rock County, 251 are considered active and 689 people have recovered, data from the Rock County Public Health Department on Wednesday showed. No new deaths have been reported in Rock County since June 30 when the county’s 24th virus death was recorded.
Hospitalizations in Rock County due to the virus remain at five, down from a high of 27 hospitalizations on May 26.
Nine percent of tests processed on Wednesday in Rock County came back positive, the health department said.
In Beloit, the city says since the citywide order went into effect, staff have received one complaint regarding non-compliance to the COVID-19 order. That complaint came on June 9 and was resolved through community education, according to Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard.
In the Rock County region, Dane County reported 2,587 cases and 32 deaths; Green County reported 101 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 713 cases and 18 deaths, according to state data on Wednesday.
Wisconsin reported 598 new cases and two additional deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 33,154 cases and 807 deaths. In total, 79% of all cases in Wisconsin have recovered, DHS data shows.
Across the state line in Illinois, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 12 new cases and no additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 3,115 cases and 95 deaths. Of all Winnebago County cases, 96% of people have recovered.
In the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 623 cases and 21 deaths; DeKalb County reported 595 cases and 20; McHenry County reported 2,179 cases and 100 deaths; Ogle County reported 279 cases and four deaths; and Stephenson County reported 280 cases and six deaths, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) data from Wednesday shows.
In Illinois, IDPH reported 980 new cases and 36 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 149,432 cases and 7,099 deaths. A total of 94% of Illinois cases have recovered, state data shows.
