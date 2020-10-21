Rock County reported 101 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as Wisconsin saw its highest single-day death toll due to the virus and the state’s first hospitalization at the Wisconsin State Fair Park alternate care site, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
In total, Rock County has reported 4,292 cases and 39 deaths. A total of 45,195 negative tests have been reported as 2,825 people have recovered and 1,428 cases remain active, the Rock County Public Health Department said.
Forth-five percent of tests processed on Wednesday in Rock County came back positive as the seven-day average for the county sits at 34%. Statewide, DHS reported a seven-day average test positivity rate of 12.3%.
As of Wednesday, Dane County reported 13,121 cases and 46 deaths; Green County reported 846 cases and five deaths; and Walworth County reported 3,157 cases and 37 deaths.
Across Wisconsin, DHS reported 4,205 new cases and 48 additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 182,687 cases and 1,681 deaths. An estimated 38,485 cases remain active in the state as 78% of cases have recovered.
Hospitalizations climbed by 167 patients on Wednesday as Gov. Tony Evers reported the first patient to be treated at the Wisconsin State Fair Park as hospitals around the state deal with an overflow of COVID-19 patients.
“We are thankful to have this facility available to Wisconsinites and our hospitals, but also saddened that this is where Wisconsin is at today,” Evers said. “Folks, please stay home. Help us protect our communities from this highly-contagious virus and avoid further strain on our hospitals.”
On Tuesday, Andrea Palm, who heads the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, urged Wisconsin residents to reconsider large family gatherings for Thanksgiving, saying gatherings should be limited to family in the immediate household.
On Wednesday DHS also announced a new data dashboard that sheds light on health disparities by race and ethnicity.
The newly published data shows that although Hispanic or Latino people make up 7.1% of the state’s population, they account for 15.1% of COVID-19 cases. That figure is followed by Black Wisconsinites who account for 6.4% of the state’s population but account for 8.3% of all virus cases.
In Illinois, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 227 new cases and four additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 9,323 cases and 173 deaths. The county has a seven-day test positivity average of 12.8% and a recovery rate of 96.8%.
A total of seven businesses in Winnebago County have been issued closure orders by the health department over defying new safety requirements that were put in place on Oct. 3. Businesses that have received closure orders include: Hoffman House, Ref’s Bar and Grill, Baseball Tap, Golden Corral, Latham Tap West, Doc’s Diner, Neighbor’s Bar and Grill and Fozzy’s Bar and Grill.
As of Wednesday, Boone County reported 1,709 cases and 25 deaths; DeKalb County reported 2,168 cases and 42 deaths; Ogle County reported 1,121 cases and seven deaths and Stephenson County reported 851 cases and seven deaths, per Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) data.
The IDPH reported 4,342 new cases and 69 additional deaths, including five Winnebago County residents, a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 90s and a woman over the age of 100. The statewide total is 355,217 cases and 9,345 deaths. The state’s seven-day test positivity average is 5.7% with a recovery rate of 97%.