In the country’s deadliest day yet due to COVID-19, Rock County reached a grim milestone as it recorded the 100th virus-related death on Thursday.
Eighty-five new cases were reported, bringing the countywide total 10,338 cases and 100 deaths. A total of 60,420 negative tests have been reported as 8,715 people have recovered and 1,523 cases remain active in the county, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
Currently there are 44 hospitalizations in Rock County due to COVID-19, down from a peak of 74 patients on Nov. 18. The county has a seven-day test positivity rate of 28.1%, well-above the statewide seven-day average of 12.3%.
As of Thursday, Dane County reported 29,864 cases and 109 deaths; Green County reported 1,928 cases and seven deaths; and Walworth County reported 6,687 cases and 63 deaths, per Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data.
Wisconsin reported 4,034 cases and 57 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 426,099 cases and 3,944 deaths. The statewide recovery rate is 86% as 52,259 cases remain active and 160 additional hospitalizations were reported on Thursday.
In Winnebago County, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced on Thursday that the county had seen a total of 21,295 cases and 285 deaths, an increase of 257 cases and 13 deaths from Wednesday.
Hospitals in Rockford, Illinois have 148 COVID-19 inpatients as of Thursday. Mercyhealth, OSF Healthcare Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican reported the inpatient COVID-19 patient census. The number is down from 155 patients on Monday.
As of Thursday, Boone County reported 4,267 cases and 43 deaths; DeKalb County reported 5,728 cases and 55 deaths; Ogle County reported 3,356 cases and 48 deaths and Stephenson County reported 2,774 cases and 35 deaths.
Illinois reported 11,101 cases and 196 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 823,531 cases and 13,861 deaths, per IDPH data.
Nationwide, COVID-19 cases have surpassed 15 million. There are 15,271,571 COVID-19 cases in the United States and 288,762 people have died from the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control COVID Data Tracker website.