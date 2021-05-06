As COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in Rock County among younger people, public health officials say the low rates of infection among elderly residents is a key sign of the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines.
On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced vaccine figures that show 81.3% of Rock County’s 65 and older population have received at least one vaccine and 76.1% of those 65 and up have completed vaccination.
“That’s pretty wide protection in that age group,” said Rock County Epidemiologist Nick Zupan during a media briefing on Thursday. “It’s a very strong piece of evidence to show how effective the vaccine is and having those people vaccinated, and not seeing as much severe illness in that population is very encouraging. It’s promising, but we’d like to see that trend continue in younger groups.”
As of this week, a total of 28 patients are hospitalized at Rock County hospitals for COVID-19 treatment compared to 17 hospitalizations reported last week. From late February into March of this year, the number of inpatient admissions in Rock County due to COVID-19 was often in single digits, with some hospitals, including Beloit Memorial, reporting no COVID-19 admissions for periods of time.
Rock County hospitals are now seeing those numbers double, triple or spike even greater, Harwood said in a news release issued earlier this week. Hospitalizations peaked in mid-November of 2020 when 74 patients were receiving care for the virus.
Health Officer Katrina Harwood said hospitalizations were trending younger among people below the age of 55.
“We are encouraging young people to get vaccinated when they can,” Harwood said.
The increased hospitalizations are also coupled with an increase in the virus case load in the county, with the county seeing 270 new cases since last week for an average of around 40 new cases each day. The increase in cases has been linked to the presence of three variant COVID-19 strains in the county, the health department confirmed this week.
Harwood added the health department is beginning to work with Rock County-area school districts in preparation of the federal approval that would allow the Pfizer vaccine to be administered to children ages 12 to 16.
If the vaccine receives federal approval for young people, Zupan said an estimated 11,000 people would be added the county’s overall eligible population for vaccination.
Ahead of summer travel, the health department urged residents who are not vaccinated to seek out walk-in or to schedule appointments ahead of any vacation plans.