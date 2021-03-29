JANESVILLE - Rock County is experiencing a rise in new COVID-19 cases as a variant strain of the virus has been detected in Rock County, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
The health department reports that the SARS-CoV-2 Variant B.1.1.7, first found in England in November of 2020, was recently found in the county.
Rock County Health Educator Shari Faber said the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), the agency that reports variant testing results to local municipalities, has only informed the health department so far of the one known variant case in the county.
"Genome sequencing is only done on a portion of the positive cases, so we do not know how many cases there are in Rock County," Faber said.
Statewide, there have been 87 reported cases of the variant, Faber said.
Beloit Health System CEO Tim McKevett said the news of a variant case being found in Rock County was "concerning, but not totally unexpected."
"We are prepared to treat positive COVID patients regardless of if it's a variant case," McKevett said.
Researchers believe this new strain spreads more rapidly and easily than the original strain, a statement from the health department said. The B.1.1.7 variant may also be associated with an increased risk of death but more studies are needed to confirm this, the health department said.
"With this more contagious variant in our area and a recent uptick in cases, it is very important that everyone continue to follow the prevention guidance," said Rock County Health Officer Katrina Harwood. "Wear a mask in public places, keep your distance, wash your hands, minimize indoor activities with anyone outside of your household and get the vaccine when it is available to you."
Based on initial evidence from the three vaccines approved in the United States, Faber said the vaccines "effectively reduce the risk of COVID-19 for all of the circulating variants."
McKevett said the health system has administered about 1,000 vaccines a week, with over 16,000 doses administered since December.
Rock County is averaging just over 14 new cases each day, which is slightly up from past weeks, according to Rock County Epidemiologist Nick Zupan.
"This is a little bit higher for what we've seen over the past couple of weeks when we were down in the single digits," Zupan said during a media briefing on March 25.
Zupan said the increase in new cases was "not something we are overly concerned about," but stressed the health department would monitor the increased cases.
"It's definitely a trend we want to monitor to make sure we are reacting appropriately," Zupan said.
Faber said the health department does not know how many of the newly reported cases may be related to the variant.
"We moved from Phase 1 to Phase 2 on March 2, reducing some restrictions," Faber said. "The more contagious variant is now circulating. After a long downward trend in cases and the availability of the vaccine, people may have become more relaxed with the precautions that they are taking."
The B.1.1.7 variant was first reported in the United States in December 2020 and was first identified in Wisconsin in January 2021.
You can learn more about the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin by visiting www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/variants.htm#counter.