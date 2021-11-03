Rock County vaccine providers will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 as early as next week, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
Local health systems and public health departments are waiting on final clinical guidelines to be published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) ahead of vaccine rollout for pediatric patients.
Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer at Beloit Health System Sharon Cox confirmed the health system currently is working on scheduling the days planned for children to be vaccinated, with vaccines to be administered at the health system’s vaccine center or by appointment.
“Our vaccine committee is currently working through the final details on the process,” Cox said. “Additional training by this group needs to be completed as outlined by DHS, due to the differences identified in the pediatric formulations.”
The only vaccine currently available for children ages 5 to 11 is the Pfizer vaccine, which will be given in a two dose series at least 21 days apart. A dose of Pfizer for young children contains one-third the amount of active ingredient compared to the adult dose.
Rock County Public Health Department Communications Specialist Jessica Turner told the Beloit Daily News on Wednesday the latest eligibility spike for those age 5 to 11 will add approximately 25,000 more people able to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Pfizer provided data which demonstrates the vaccine is safe and 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19 infections in this age group, even at one-third the adult size dose, which the company hopes will reduce the risk of side effects. Pfizer also said the vaccine protects against the delta variant in young kids.
It is estimated that at least 34% of parents with children in the 5 to 11-year-old age group will want to get their children vaccinated immediately. In Rock County, that would mean approximately 8,500 children, Turner said.
The health department currently is working with the AMI Expeditionary Health Care provider at the vaccine clinic located at the former Rock County Jobs Center, 1900 Center Ave., Janesville, with Turner saying there are plans in place to accommodate the spike in demand. The clinic is expected to begin offering doses to those age 5 to 11 by the end of next week.
The clinic’s regular hours are 11 a.m.—5 p.m. on Tuesdays and from 11 a.m.—3 p.m. on Thursdays.
AMI also will be offering extended hours on Saturday, Nov. 13, and Nov. 20, from 11 a.m.—3 p.m. to accommodate additional patients.
Patients who are receiving the first of two doses will be able to return to AMI on Saturday, Dec. 4 or Dec. 11 for their second dose.
While the extra hours are primarily to meet the expected surge, vaccines will be available for anyone who is interested. The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are all available at AMI.
There is no cost to participate, and no documentation or insurance is required. Masks are required. Registration will be available for 5 to 11 year-olds soon at vaccinate.wi.gov. Walk-ins also are welcome. Children under 18 years of age require parental consent and should be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The Rock County Public Health Department also will be offering vaccinations for children 5 to 11 beginning Wednesday, Nov. 17.
Clinics hours will be from 3—7 p.m. on Wednesdays with the exception of Nov. 24 and Dec. 22.
Appointments can be made by visiting www.rebrand.ly/RCPHD-COVID-appt. The link also will be available on the Rock County Public Health Department website at www.rebrand.ly/RCPHD-Vaccine-Info. Walk-ins are welcome.
To explore other Rock County options for vaccination, visit RockCountyShot.com vaccines.gov. For transportation assistance, phone 211 to arrange a ride.