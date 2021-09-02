JANESVILLE—Rock County public health officials say that having 50% of the county vaccinated against COVID-19 is an important milestone, as officials urge residents to take precautions if celebrating in large groups over Labor Day weekend.
A total of 88,329 residents (54.1%) have received at least one dose as 82,609 (50.6%) have completed vaccination in Rock County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
“Obviously, the ideal level would be higher than it is right now,” said Rock County Epidemiologist Nick Zupan. “We are trying to get as many people vaccinated as possible. At this point we are looking at marginal gains.”
Zupan said the health department and Rock County healthcare providers are engaging with those skeptical or hesitant to get the vaccine in an effort to cut through misinformation and increase overall immunization figures.
On average, Rock County has recorded 38 new cases each day over the last seven days as Zupan said the county continued to see a high level of community transmission and spread.
For Labor Day weekend, Rock County Public Health Communications Specialist Jessica Turner said residents who are gathering in groups to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, and to maintain physical distancing when possible.
With schools reopening this week in Wisconsin, health department officials said they would continue to monitor case activity and transmission rates of the virus before offering new guidance for schools in the event of a school-based rise in COVID-19 cases.
“We will be monitoring the data and providing regular updates as things progress,” Zupan said.
To find resources for scheduling vaccination or a test, visit www.Rockcountyshot.com.
Several opportunities to get vaccine shots will be offered in Rockford next week.
A vaccine clinic will be offered from noon—2 p.m. on Sept. 7 at the Rockford Mass Transit Station at the corner of West State and Court streets. There also will be a vaccine clinic at the last Food Truck Tuesday at 1480 N. Second St., Rockford from 3—8 p.m. on Sept. 7. The Winnebago County Health Department will offer vaccine shots from 4—8 p.m. Sept. 8 at 555 N. Court St. This is by appointment only.
Across the nation, 52.7% of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC COVID Tracker website. There are about 175 million people in the nation who are fully vaccinated.
There have been 38,488,866 COVID-19 cases recording in the nation since the pandemic started and there have been 641,725 deaths.