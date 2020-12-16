Rock County topped 11,000 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as vaccine shipments have arrived in Wisconsin, according to state health authorities.
Forty-three new virus cases were reported in Rock County on Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 11,002 cases and 104 virus-related deaths as 61,968 negative tests have been recorded. A total of 9,605 people have recovered from the virus in the county. Rock County also has a seven-day test positivity rate of 27%.
As of Wednesday, Dane County reported 30,853 cases and 136 deaths; Green County reported 2,042 cases and seven deaths; Walworth County reported 7,027 cases and 72 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 2,402 new cases and 74 additional deaths attributed to the virus were reported on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 444,798 cases and 4,196 deaths. To date, 19,656 people have been hospitalized in Wisconsin due to the virus, an increase of 146 admissions from Tuesday. An estimated 41,426 cases remain active in Wisconsin and the state has a recovery rate of 89.7%, DHS data shows.
Wisconsin has a statewide virus test positivity rate of 10.7% as of Wednesday.
The state received its first shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday as the state embarks on an effort to inoculate the state’s 450,000 health care workers and long-term care home residents. Wisconsin saw a shipment of 50,000 doses arrive on Wednesday and expects 101,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine in the coming days, pending federal emergency approval, according to DHS.
On the Illinois side of the state line, Mercyhealth was the first health system in Rockford to begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to medical staff on Wednesday. Mercyhealth received an initial shipment of 1,600 doses of the vaccine and 300 staff members were vaccinated within 90 minutes, according to a news release from Mercyhealth.
In Winnebago County, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported a total of 22,350 cases and 297 deaths, an increase of 168 new cases and four additional deaths from Monday. The county has a seven-day test positivity rate of 11.7%
As of Wednesday, Boone County reported 4,635 cases and 49 deaths; DeKalb County 6,021 cases and 62 deaths, Ogle County reported 3,598 cases and 53 deaths and Stephenson County reported 2,953 cases and 39 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, 7,123 new cases and 146 additional deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total of 870,600 cases and 14,655 deaths. The state has a seven-day test positivity rate of 10.3% and a recovery rate of 97%, two figures that were unchanged from Tuesday.
Nationwide, there have been over 16.81 million COVID-19 cases and 305,723 deaths attributed to the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).