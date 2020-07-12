Rock County reported 18 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, according to state public health data from Sunday.
On Friday, the Rock County Public Health Department cited a “concerning” increase in new virus cases as reason for increasing its promotion of wearing masks and face coverings in public.
Public Health Officer Marie-Noel Sandoval said on Friday that the county’s seen an increase of 60% in new cases compared to the week before.
“In order to prevent the number of cases from spiking as we have seen in neighboring counties, the public health department is urging the public to protect themselves and others by wearing a face covering,” Sandoval wrote.
The health department strongly recommends businesses and employers require their staff to wear face coverings, the letter stated.
On Friday, Whitewater City Manager Cameron Clapper sent a letter to the community supporting the University of Wisconsin—Whitewater and Rock County in its requirement that staff and students wear face masks on campus. Clapper also noted the city has received complaints about some businesses, particularly restaurants, where the staff did not wear masks. One person asked the city to require mask be worn by restaurant staff.
“No regulations have been imposed yet, but if COVID-19 cases increase significantly, or if community members do not take recommended health practices seriously, such an action may be considered,” Clapper’s letter stated.
Since July 4, Rock County has recorded 144 new COVID-19 cases, health department data shows.
Local data for recoveries and negative virus tests, last updated on July 10, shows 770 people have recovered in Rock County and 17,575 people have tested negative for COVID-19. Also as of July 10, 253 cases in Rock County are considered “active” by the health department.
The county has reported 1,041 cases and 24 deaths since the local outbreak began on March 13.
In the Rock County area, Dane County reported 2,995 cases and 33 deaths; Green County reported 110 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 754 cases and 18 deaths, according to state data on Sunday.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Health (DHS) reported 769 new virus cases and one additional death on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 36,448 cases and 820 deaths. In total, 78% of people in Wisconsin with the virus have recovered with 7,305 active cases as of Sunday.
Across the state line in Illinois, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 3,134 cases and 99 deaths as of July 10, the most recent day data was available.
In the Winnebago County area, Boone County reported 637 cases and 21 deaths; DeKalb County reported 642 cases and 20; McHenry County reported 2,266 cases and 102 deaths; Ogle County reported 314 cases and four deaths; and Stephenson County reported 285 cases and six deaths, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) data from Sunday shows.
In Illinois, 954 new cases and 20 additional deaths were reported bringing the statewide total to 153,916 cases and 7,187 deaths. The state also reported a recovery rate of 94% of COVID-19 cases.
