Rock County reported one additional death due to COVID-19 on Tuesday as the county approaches 11,000 virus cases, according to Rock County Public Health Department data.
Thirty-five new virus cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 10,959 cases and 104 virus-related deaths as 61,783 negative tests have been recorded. A total of 9,503 people have recovered from the virus in the county. Rock County also has a seven-day test positivity rate of 24.7%.
Hospitalizations in Rock County due to COVID-19 are at 43, down one admission from Dec. 10, the last day data was available ahead of Tuesday’s announcement.
As of Tuesday, Dane County reported 30,682 cases and 116 deaths; Green County reported 2,023 cases and seven deaths; Walworth County reported 6,985 cases and 71 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 3,501 new cases and 54 additional deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 442,396 cases and 4,122 deaths. To-date, 19,510 people have been hospitalized due to the virus, an increase of 184 admissions from Monday. An estimated 44,076 cases remain active in Wisconsin and the state has a recovery rate of 89.1%, DHS data shows.
Wisconsin has a statewide virus test positivity rate of 10.6% on Wednesday, a figure unchanged from Monday.
In Winnebago County, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported a total of 22,182 cases and 293 deaths, an increase of 151 new cases and two additional deaths from Monday. The county has a seven-day test positivity rate of 11.8%.
As of Tuesday, Boone County reported 4,577 cases and 49 deaths; DeKalb County 5,981 cases and 58 deaths, Ogle County reported 3,552 cases and 52 deaths and Stephenson County reported 2,907 cases and 37 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, 7,359 new cases and 117 additional deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total of 863,477 cases and 14,509 deaths. The state has a seven-day test positivity rate of 10.3% and a recovery rate of 97%, two figures that were unchanged from Monday.
Nationwide, there have been over 16.59 million COVID-19 cases and 302,046 deaths attributed to the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).