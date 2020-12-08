Rock County reported its 99th COVID-19 death and 54 new cases on Tuesday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
A total of 10,173 cases and 99 deaths have been recorded in Rock County as 59,985 negative tests have been reported.
Rock County has a seven-day test positivity rate of 29.5% as the statewide average for Wisconsin remains at 13.1%.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Rock County increased by two admissions on Tuesday, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 43 patients. A total of 8,385 recoveries have been reported in the county as an estimated 1,689 cases remain active, the Rock County Public Health Department reports.
As of Tuesday, Dane County reported 29,450 cases and 107 deaths; Green County reported 1,876 cases and six deaths; and Walworth County reported 6,558 cases and 58 deaths.
Wisconsin reported 4,114 cases and 68 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 418,446 cases and 3,806 deaths. Hospitalizations statewide increased by 214 admissions on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total for those ever hospitalized to 18,500. The statewide recovery rate is 85% as an estimated 57,813 cases remain active, per DHS data.
In Winnebago County, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 20,860 cases and 277 deaths as of Tuesday, an increase of 215 cases and two additional deaths from Monday.
Starting on Dec. 11, the virus testing site at the Rockton Avenue in Rockford operated by Crusader Community Health will close. The testing site at the UIC Sciences Campus will expand testing, the health department announced on Tuesday.
“This change will allow Crusader Community Health to return to its core mission of providing healthcare to community residents,” the health department release said.
As of Tuesday, Boone County reported 4,287 cases and 38 deaths; DeKalb County reported 5,604 cases and 51 deaths; Ogle County reported 3,249 cases and 47 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 2,713 cases and 34 deaths.
Across Illinois, 7,910 new cases and 145 additional deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 804,174 cases and 13,487 deaths.
Illinois has a seven-day test positivity rate of 11.8% and a recovery rate of 97%.
Nationwide, there have been 14,823,129 COVID-19 cases reported and 282,785 deaths have been attributed to the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control COVID Data Tracker website.