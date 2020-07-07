Rock County reported fewer than 10 new COVID-19 cases a day after the county tied its highest single day case total to date, according to data provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
Seven new cases and no additional virus-related deaths were reported Tuesday in Rock County, bringing the countywide total to 947 cases and 24 deaths.
On Monday, the county reported 41 new cases, a figure that was also reported on May 21. Monday also revealed that 31% of tests processed were positive, the second-highest positivity rate behind April 24 when 33% of tests were positive, health department data shows.
Rock County Public Health Department Public Information Officer Kelsey Cordova said the department is “continuing to analyze all of the available information” in trying to determine the cause of the recent spike in cases.
“It is difficult to determine a particular reason for the increase in cases at this time,” Cordova said. “We are following the data very closely to identify any particular reasons for the increase.”
Municipal data shows that Beloit added 19 new COVID-19 cases last week, with the city accounting for 53% of all county cases. The ratio of Beloit cases has decreased from 56% of all county cases as reported the previous week. In Beloit, 384 people have recovered, 5,614 people have tested negative and the city reports a mortality rate of 1.86%.
Janesville reported 46 new cases from last week, bringing the city’s total to 320 cases. The city reports a mortality rate of 4.24% and 219 people have recovered with 6,389 people have tested negative.
In the Rock County region, Dane County reported 2,510 cases and 32 deaths; Green County reported 100 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 701 cases and 18 deaths, according to state data on Tuesday.
Wisconsin reported 495 new cases and nine additional deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 32,556 cases and 805 deaths. Wisconsin’s total number of COVID-19 infections have doubled in a month’s time following Memorial Day. In total, 79% of all cases in Wisconsin have recovered, DHS data shows.
Across the state line in Illinois, the Winnebago County Health Department reported four new cases and two additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 3,103 cases and 95 deaths. Of all Winnebago County cases, 96% of people have recovered.
In the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 617 cases and 21 deaths; DeKalb County reported 587 cases and 20; McHenry County reported 2,141 cases and 98 deaths; Ogle County reported 278 cases and four deaths; and Stephenson County reported 280 cases and six deaths, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) data from Tuesday shows.
In Illinois, IDPH reported 587 new cases and 37 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 148,452 cases and 7,063 deaths. A total of 94% of Illinois cases have recovered, state data shows.
