JANESVILLE—The plan to restart in-person jury trials in Rock County has been delayed yet again until February, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Rock County Circuit Court judges.
The judiciary cited the ongoing public health situation of the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for the delay. In November, the court ordered that all in-person appearances and jury trials would be suspended until at least Jan. 19.
Jury trials are expected to resume, at the earliest, on Feb. 1. Attorneys and those with trial dates before February should still appear for final pretrial conferences by video conference.
“Before jury trials resume, potential jurors will receive additional information regarding the health, screening, and safety measures adopted by the court for jury trials,” the judges said in the news release.
Currently the court is in phase one of its reopening plan where all hearings occur via Zoom video conferences or phone appearances.
Stakeholders will continue to meet weekly to assess the public health situation in the county. Among the six counties in the Fifth Judicial District, only one jury trial has been held since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Public access to all hearings remains available through YouTube live streaming at wicourts.gov/ecourts/livestream.html.