A Rock County Jail corrections officer tested positive for COVID-19 and Rock County COVID-19 cases have more than doubled in one week, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data.
On April 20, the Rock County Public Health Department reported 80 COVID-19 cases and four deaths.
On Monday, April 27 the county reported total COVID-19 cases of 164 with five deaths. Thirteen COVID-19 cases were added since Sunday with no additional deaths, DHS data shows.
Rock County reported its largest increase in cases to date. On April 24 120 cases were reported and on April 25 when 151 cases reported. That followed the state’s largest daily increase as 331 new COVID-19 cases were reported on April 25 across Wisconsin, per DHS data.
Rock County Public Health Department spokesperson Kelsey Cordova said the county is expecting to see increasing numbers of cases as testing becomes more available and widespread.
“The higher number of positive cases are likely related to increased testing,” Cordova said. “While this may seem concerning, it is important to have this information in order to get a better idea of the situation and to better respond.”
On April 20, 1,246 people tested negative for COVID-19 in Rock County. On Monday, that figure increased to 1,667 negative tests.
To date, 24 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Rock County.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that a Rock County jail corrections officer has tested positive for COVID-19. Corrections officers who were on reserve status are now being called into work and officers who have worked with the affected officer are being sent home to quarantine, said Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson.
As a result of the positive test in the jail, detainee monitoring and testing protocols will be increased and minimal detainee movement throughout the facility will be continued.
Knudson said as of Monday no inmates tested positive for COVID-19 and none were exhibiting possible symptoms.
In Dane County, the jail reported 21 detainees and six deputies have tested positive for COVID-19. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office has enlisted the help of the Wisconsin National Guard to test all Dane County jail detainees and staff for COVID-19.
Across the border, the Winnebago County, Illinois Sheriff’s Office announced an inmate tested positive for the virus at the Winnebago County jail.
A Winnebago County corrections officer also tested positive for COVID-19 on April 17. The officer had been on leave since March 5 and was not present at the jail, Sheriff Gary Caruana said.
Testing is slowly becoming more widespread in Wisconsin.
At the state level, DHS has the ability to process 10,947 COVID-19 tests on a daily basis through 48 labs currently performing tests across Wisconsin. For reference, the state had the capacity to process 7,768 COVID-19 tests on April 20.
The increased testing infrastructure is part of a larger goal by the administration of Gov. Tony Evers to boost testing capacity to 12,000 tests per day, or 85,000 in a week.
Across Wisconsin, 170 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional virus-related deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 6,081 and 281 deaths.
Representatives for Beloit Health System and Mercyhealth could not immediately be reached for comment regarding local testing figures by both health systems.
In counties in the Rock County region, 412 cases and 21 deaths have been reported in Dane County; 138 cases and eight deaths in Walworth County; 11 cases and no deaths in Green County, DHS data published Monday shows.
In Illinois, 1,980 new COVID-19 cases and 50 additional deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the state’s total up to 45,883 confirmed cases and 1,983 virus-related deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
The state health agency reported on Monday that a total of 227,628 COVID-19 tests have been administered, with the state completing more than 10,000 COVID-19 tests daily.
On Monday, Clay County Circuit Court Judge Michael McHaney ruled against the extension of the stay-at-home order by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and granted a restraining order to temporarily block the restrictions that were set to take effect this Friday.
“We are certainly going to act in a swift action to have this ruling overturned,” Pritzker said Monday during a COVID-19 press conference.
The Winnebago County, Illinois Health Department reported 41 new cases on Monday and no additional deaths.
Sandra Martell, WCHD director, said that 21 of the 41 additional cases were positive tests that were backlogged from up to 10 days ago.
As of Monday, 28 people, or 8% of all cases in Winnebago County, had recovered, Martell said.
Two new testing sites at the University of Illinois College of Medicine and the Crusader Clinic’s facility at Auburn High School are now open. Tests are free to the public. For more information on getting tested, visit wchd.org or call 815-319-6705.
In counties in the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 80 cases and nine deaths; 76 cases and one death in DeKalb County; 538 cases and 28 deaths in McHenry County; 105 cases and one death in Ogle County; and 16 cases in Stephenson County, IDPH data shows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.