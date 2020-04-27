Beloit, WI (53511)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy overnight with a few showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.