JANESVILLE—Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson said his department has implemented changes to operations at the Rock County Jail in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Knudson said that new inmates are being screened for two days before being released into the general population at the jail.
Jail staff have created an isolation ward in the medical bay at the facility to house sick inmates. As of Monday, Knudson said one inmate who was suffering from a cough and sore throat was in isolation.
“We still have capacity at our medical unit and staff cleaned out another section to keep in reserve in case that medical unit fills up,” Knudson said.
The current jail population is at 397 inmates, which is at about 76% percent of the jail’s capacity, according to data provided by the sheriff’s department.
In-person visiting is suspended at the jail, with those able to access the video conferencing tool currently used at the jail remotely. Those without internet access should call 866-516-0115 to coordinate tele-visits with inmates.
The jail’s RECAP and work-ender programs are suspended, along with community service operations, Knudson said.
For those working in the jail’s kitchen, inmate workers would be screened regularly before the start of each shift to prevent anyone from working while sick.
