The Rock County Public Health Department has issued a countywide mask order after the Wisconsin Legislature voted to repeal the statewide mask requirement that was put in place by Gov. Tony Evers.
The GOP-controlled Assembly voted Thursday to repeal the mandate, but hours after the vote, Evers issued a new emergency order requiring masks and face coverings to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Meanwhile, Rock County reported 45 new COVID-19 cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Thursday, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data.
A total of 13,885 cases and 145 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began in the spring. A total of 69,273 negative tests have been completed, along with 13,259 recoveries as an estimated 481 active cases remain in the county.
As of Thursday, 24% of tests in the county were positive as the statewide seven-day test positivity average is now 4.9%.
A total of 21 hospitalizations in Rock County were reported as of Thursday.
As of Thursday, Dane County reported 38,372 cases and 256 deaths; Green County reported 2,801 cases and 13 deaths; and Walworth County reported 8,654 cases and 120 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 1,518 cases and 41 deaths were reported on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 546,955 cases and 5,992 deaths.
Statewide hospitalizations increased by 80 admissions on Thursday as 24,634 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have been reported to-date.
Wisconsin has a recovery rate of 95.9% as an estimated 16,684 cases remain active.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Winnebago County added 60 new cases and two additional death on Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 27,488 cases and 405 deaths.
As of Thursday, Boone County reported 5,765 cases and 73 deaths; DeKalb County reported 7,915 cases and 105 deaths; Ogle County reported 4,824 cases and 67 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 3,793 cases and 65 deaths, IDPH data shows.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 3,328 new cases and 69 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,137,559 cases and 19,444 deaths. The statewide seven-day test positivity rate is 4.4% and the recovery rate of 98%.
There have been 26,277,125 COVID-19 cases reported in the U.S. since the pandemic began and 445,264 deaths have been attributed to the virus.