As Rock County reported 163 new cases of COVID-19 in one day and Winnebago County had 257 new cases on Thursday, Rock County’s hospitals reported their highest numbers of hospitalized COVID-19 patients to date this week.
On Thursday, 33 community members were receiving inpatient care in Rock County hospitals due to the virus. On Wednesday, there were 37 community members hospitalized with COVID-19 at hospitals including Beloit Health System, Edgerton Hospital, MercyHealth and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, according to information from the Rock County Public Health Department in conjunction with local hospitals.
The Rock County Public Health Department asked residents to help ease the rise in COVID-19 cases in order to leave enough hospital beds open for COVID-19 patients as well as those needing treatment for other illnesses or injuries. Although there are surge plans for each hospital, the hope is people will not have to go to alternative care sites such as the field site at the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Milwaukee.
One month ago, on Sept. 21, there were nine individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. Two months ago, on Aug. 21, there were four individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county.
COVID-19 testing was so plentiful this week the free testing site at Blackhawk Technical College (BTC) closed early after administering 900 tests over its first two days.
Testing each day was limited to 300 tests per day. Due to the high demand, the Wisconsin National Guard administered 300 more tests than planned. Community testing will resume on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 11 a.m. For more information about community testing at BTC people can visit www.blackhawk.edu/coronavirus.
On Thursday, the Rock County Health Department reported 163 new cases of COVID-19 from the previous day and no additional deaths in Rock County, bringing the countywide total to 4,455 cases and 39 deaths.
The health department estimates 45,673 people have tested negative and 2,907 people have recovered. There were 1,509 active cases as of Monday. The positivity rate, or those whose tests were positive, was 25%.
Dane County reported 13,315 cases and 47 deaths; Green County reported 855 cases and 5 deaths; and Walworth County reported 3,186 cases and 37 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Thursday shows.
Wisconsin reported 3,413 new cases and 22 additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 186,100 cases and 1,703 deaths, DHS reports. As of Thursday, 145,509 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 38,852 active cases in Wisconsin.
As of Thursday, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 257 new cases and three additional deaths, bringing the countywide total to 9,580 cases and 176 deaths. Winnebago County had a positivity rate of 13%.
Boone County reported total 1,774 cases and 25 deaths; DeKalb County reported 2,213 cases and 42 deaths; McHenry County reported 5,943 cases and 120 deaths; Ogle County reported 1,137 cases and 7 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 865 cases and 7 deaths, state data shows.
On Thursday, The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 4,942 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 44 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 360,159 cases, including 9,387 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.