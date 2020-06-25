Rock County reported three new COVID-19 cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Thursday, according to data provided by the Rock County Public Health Department.
In total, 819 cases and 23 deaths have been reported in Rock County with 11% of cases resulting in hospitalization. A total of 14,356 COVID-19 tests have come back with negative results and 635 people have recovered from the virus, the health department said.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Rock County hospitals have remained at five since Tuesday.
One percent of virus tests processed on Thursday were positive for COVID-19.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) includes Rock County as one of 22 counties that are experiencing a “high activity level” of COVID-19, with Rock County showing a “moderate” trajectory for new cases.
In the Rock County region, Dane County reported 1,324 cases and 32 deaths; Green County reported 83 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 546 cases and 18 deaths, according to state data on Thursday.
Across Wisconsin, 464 new cases and nine additional deaths were reported on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 26,227 cases and 766 deaths.
Thursday marks the second straight day that over 400 COVID-19 cases were reported by DHS in Wisconsin.
Over in Illinois, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 14 new cases and two additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 2,947 cases and 87 deaths.
In the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 567 cases and 21 deaths and DeKalb County reported 534 cases and 18 deaths. McHenry County reported 1,949 cases and 95 deaths; Ogle County reported 240 cases and four deaths; and Stephenson County reported 261 cases and five deaths, state data from Thursday shows.
On Thursday, Illinois reported 894 new cases and 41 virus-related deaths, bringing the statewide total to 139,434 cases and 6,810 deaths.
The total number of Americans with COVID-19 may be over 20 million, according to new estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said Thursday that for every case that’s reported in the U.S., there are actually 10 other infections.
Currently, there are 2.3 million COVID-19 cases and 122,238 deaths reported in the U.S.
