There were 626,472 people in Wisconsin who had completed the COVID-19 vaccine series, or 10.8% of the population, and in Illinois, 1,247,781 people were fully vaccinated or 9.79% of the population as of Wednesday, according to public health agencies in both states.
Rock County reported 23 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Wednesday. To date, a total of 14,517 cases and 162 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began last spring.
There were 167 active cases and 14,188 had recovered in Rock County. The positivity rate in Rock County was 28% on Tuesday.
Only four patients were in Rock County hospitals due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
Dane County reported a total of 42,626 cases and 302 deaths; Green County reported 3,326 cases and 23 deaths; and Walworth County reported 11,323 cases and 149 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Wednesday shows.
Wisconsin reported 516 new cases and 14 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 567,850 cases and 6,524 deaths, DHS reports. As of Wednesday, 554,639 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 6,528 active cases in Wisconsin.
Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois reported 10 new cases on March 9, the latest data available. Its seven-day rolling positivity rate was 2.4%. The total administered vaccine doses were 67,435. As of Wednesday, the countywide total rose to 28,502 cases and 444 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Boone County reported total 5,964 cases and 70 deaths; DeKalb County reported 8,403 cases and 115 deaths; McHenry County reported 24,763 cases and 267 deaths; Ogle County reported 5,118 cases and 76 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 4,139 cases and 77 deaths, state data shows.
On Wednesday the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,682 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 30 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,202,709 cases, including 20,810 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
A total of 4,323,145 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 4,738,045. A total of 3,567,927 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday, including 349,983 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 95,369 doses. On Tuesday, 104,777 doses were administered in Illinois.
There have been 28,992,598 COVID-19 cases recorded in the United States and 526,213 deaths, according to the CDC COVID Data Tracker website.