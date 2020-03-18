JANESVILLE—The Rock County District Attorney’s Office, Victim Witness Office and Deferred Prosecution/Domestic Violence Intervention Office will be closed to in-person public contact until further notice due to coronavirus (COVID-19).
Rock County District Attorney David O’Leary announced the changes on Wednesday following Gov. Tony Evers’ action earlier this week to limit gatherings to fewer than 10 people and the closing of restaurants and bars to dine-in traffic.
Anyone needing to contact the District Attorney’s Office should call (608) 757-5615. Anyone needing to contact the Victim Witness Office should call (608) 757-5569. If you
are a victim and already have a Victim Witness Specialist assigned to your case, you
can continue to email the specialist and they will respond to your questions. Anyone needing to contact the DPP/DVIP Office should call (608) 757-5677.
Staff in the District Attorney’s Office will be limited based upon the guidelines provided
by Evers as well as the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.