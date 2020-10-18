The last reported COVID-19 test positivity rate for Rock County remains over 60%, which is three times the state average.
No new COVID-19 data for Wisconsin was available Sunday as the system used to track the virus was undergoing IT maintenance.
In Rock County, a total of 3,828 cases and 38 deaths have been reported as of Friday, an increase of 194 cases and one death since Oct. 15. Of tests processed on Oct. 16, 63% were positive as the statewide seven-day positivity test rate remains at 20.7%.
Across Wisconsin, a total of 166,186 cases and 1,574 deaths have been reported as of last week, an increase of 3,861 cases and 21 deaths since Oct. 15. Since then, a total of 130,231 people have recovered and 34,345 cases remain active.
The DHS is upgrading the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System in an effort to improve its tracking of the virus. The reporting outage is expected to last until Tuesday.
All totals are as of Oct. 15: Dane County reported 12,296 cases and 46 deaths; Green County reported 776 cases and 3 deaths; Walworth County reported 3,026 cases and 36 deaths.
In Illinois, 8,462 cases and 166 deaths were reported in Winnebago County as of Oct. 15. The county reports a recovery rate of 96.7% and a seven-day test positivity rate of 11.8%.
Boone County reported 1,640 cases and 24 deaths; DeKalb County reported 2,072 cases and 42 deaths; McHenry County reported 5,583 cases and 24 deaths; Ogle County reported 1,030 cases and seven deaths, according to data provided Sunday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
Statewide, Illinois reported 4,245 new cases and 22 additional deaths on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 344,048 cases and 9,214 deaths. In the past 24 hours, labs across the state processed 79,296 tests for a total of 6.77 million completed since the pandemic began. The state has a seven-day positivity rate of 5.3%.